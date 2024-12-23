NFL News: Aaron Rodgers issues strong warning to the rest of the Jets about the next season

The New York Jets‘ 4-11 season should soon be forgotten. It was Aaron Rodgers‘ first healthy season with the team after overcoming a long-term Achilles injury. The veteran quarterback is determined to draw conclusions after seeing how his teammates performed in the 2024 NFL.

It has not been an easy year for the Jets, who have seen their head coach Robert Saleh fired by the organization. Things have not improved under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, and Rodgers, with less and less patience, is looking around and starting to blame those responsible.

The end of 2024 leaves the door open for self-criticism to review what worked and what needs to be changed for the Jets next season. Rodgers’ experience is a quality that serves to quickly identify mistakes, while his voice is the way to harshly mark those mistakes.

Rodgers’ warning to Jets about next season

“What you’re focusing on is the most important thing now. That’s not to change the reality of the situation being 4-11, out of the playoffs, going into an unknown offseason, but we’ve got to figure out what it means to be a professional. The last two weeks we can really see who’s on board moving forward and who is ready to get out,” strongly warned Rodgers to the rest of the Jets according to NBC Sports.

“Hopefully we’ll do the right thing and that means a lot because everybody’s watching and it’s a who-you-know business. There will be interesting conversations in the next couple weeks, but just focus on the relationships that we have with each other and try to finish this thing out like a pro,” sentenced Rodgers.

Will Rodgers stay with the Jets?

Without a new head coach and general manager, the Jets will face a challenging offseason. It will undoubtedly be a key stage in defining the goals of an organization looking to move on from poor results. Rodgers’ continuity at quarterback will be a key issue. The New York franchise will need to address priority issues before sitting down to discuss the 41-year-old player’s future.