Although the Oregon Ducks‘ season in the NCAAF is far from over, Dan Lanning already knows he won’t be able to count on an important player in his offense, as the player has decided to change course. The beneficiaries in this case are the Florida Gators under Billy Napier, who will gain a key weapon to help DJ Lagway next season.

The 5-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson has finally made the decision to change his path and will be under Napier’s guidance in Gainesville. The news was confirmed by College Football insider Hayes Fawcett.

“BREAKING: Five-Star WR Dallas Wilson has officially signed with Florida! The No. 2 WR in the ‘25 Class had been Committed to the Ducks since January 2023. Wilson signed with the Ducks, but was released from his financial aid documents,” Fawcett said via his X account @Hayesfawcett3.

With this, Dan Lanning loses an important player in his offense for the upcoming season. Wilson’s departure adds to the already known news of Dillon Gabriel, who declared himself eligible for next season’s NFL Draft, meaning he is expected to no longer wear the Ducks’ colors next year.

Head coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators looks on during the first half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida.

The Gators‘ final game of the season ended in victory, defeating Tulane 33-8 in a matchup at the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Meanwhile, Oregon is eagerly awaiting the Rose Bowl, where they will face none other than the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Ducks are preparing their roster for 2025

While the focus is on the upcoming Rose Bowl and everything that comes with it, the transfer portal often generates unprecedented moves, and in this case, the Oregon Ducks are no exception. Wilson’s departure to Florida could be a significant loss, but the leadership in Eugene is committed to continuing the legacy.

With Wilson’s decision to flip, Oregon still holds three five-star recruits in its 2025 class, which was ranked No. 2 nationally prior to his decommitment. The Ducks’ five-star signees include wide receiver Dakorien Moore, cornerback Na’eem Offord and safety Trey McNutt.

Lanning knows it won’t be easy to match the Ducks’ recent campaign, but they will do everything in their power to build an elite roster and achieve great goals in the upcoming year.

Dallas Wilson’s opinion on Dan Lanning

Wilson was a key piece in Dan Lanning‘s system, and their relationship was always strong. In a previous interview, before his departure to the Gators, Wilson shared what it meant to be under the coach’s guidance.

“Dan Lanning is the coolest guy on earth” Wilson said. “I think he’s one of the best head coaches in the nation, if not the best. He definitely knows how to talk to a player. He knows my background, my life, and I appreciate him taking the time to actually learn stuff about me because a lot of head coaches, they just want you to come to their schools and play for them and not care really, but Oregon’s been real since day one.”