Where to watch Northern Illinois vs Fresno live for free in the USA: 2024 State Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Northern Illinois will play against Fresno in what will be the 2024 State Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Fans across the country can find all the key details here, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

The Northern Illinois Huskies are set to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, with the Huskies entering the matchup as 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 40 points, hinting at a closely contested game between these two programs. Both teams will look to make a statement as they close out their seasons on the blue turf in Boise.

Northern Illinois come into the bowl game riding high after a 24-16 win over Central Michigan, a performance that showcased their ability to grind out a tough victory. On the other hand, Fresno State are aiming to bounce back from a hard-fought 20-13 loss to UCLA. They will need to execute at a high level to secure the win.

When will the Northern Illinois vs Fresno match be played?

Northern Illinois face off against Fresno this Monday, December 23rd, in the highly anticipated 2024 State Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The game will kick off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver Jalen Moss – IMAGO / Newscom World

Northern Illinois vs Fresno: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Northern Illinois vs Fresno in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Northern Illinois and Fresno live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.