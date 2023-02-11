The Chiefs and the Eagles meet in the Super Bowl. Read here to check out what happens if the game between Kansas City and Philadelphia ends in a tie.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for a third time in four years and on the verge of building a new dynasty. Just a few days ago, Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP award after a spectacular season throwing for 5250 yards and 41 touchdowns. In the playoffs, the Chiefs won over tough rivals like the Jaguars and Bengals.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl thanks to a successful rebuilding process led by head coach Nick Sirianni and franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts. Even with their lack of experience, they are favorites for the oddsmakers to beat the Chiefs.

In such a tight matchup between two extraordinary teams, there are a lot of scenarios to consider. Read here to find out what happens if the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles tie in the Super Bowl.

Has the Super Bowl ever go into overtime in NFL history?

In NFL history, only one Super Bowl has gone to overtime. On February 5, 2021, the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI and, thanks to a remarkable comeback by Tom Brady, New England stayed alive with a 28-28 tie.

Then, in the first possesion of overtime, the Patriots went all the way to score a touchdown ending the game with a final score of 34-28. It was one of the greatest games in NFL history at NRG Stadium in Houston.

However, prior to the 2022 NFL season, the league owners approved major changes. The new overtime rules in the NFL playoffs guarantee that both teams will have at least one possession. Previously, the first team to score a touchdown or a safety automatically won. Now, after the controversy in last season's Chiefs-Bills game of the Divisional round, each team get the ball at least once.

Nevertheless, during this postseason, no matchup has ended in a tie. That's why Super Bowl LVII might be historic and special. Under this new format, many experts believe that coaches would prefer to kick in overtime if they win the coin toss rather than receive the ball.

If the team that wins the coin toss defer, they will know what they need on their possession to claim the victory. For example, field goal, touchdown or even win with a touchdown and a two-point conversion if the other team only went for an extra point if they scored a touchdown first.