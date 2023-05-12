The league already announced every game in the calendar, so now it’s time to discuss about it. One way to know who has the toughest path is the strength of schedule. This is the team with the hardest schedule for the 2023 season.

There is still a long time left for the new season to kick off. It’s going to be a fun matchup including the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, but now there is a lot more to talk about. Who has the hardest schedule is precisely one of those topics.

Every team knew who they were going to play against this year. Once the regular season ends, the full list of opponents for the next one is already confirmed. With the NFL schedule release fans find out when those games are happening.

Big games like Aaron Rodgers vs Patrick Mahomes were announced in advance. Other important dates like New Year’s Eve or the inaugural Black Friday match were also leaked before the full schedule was revealed. However, it’s time to know who has the toughest calendar.

NFL Schedule 2023: Who has the highest strength of schedule?

Determining who has the biggest disadvantages in the schedule is something very subjective. Although trying to measure the level of their opponents can be weighed based on the strength of schedule. This could be a way to have a better idea of how tough a calendar seems to be by looking at the win percentage of each rival in the 2022 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles have the hardest schedule in 2023. Philadelphia rank first with a .566 because they have contenders on their way. Playing in a competitive division against playoffs teams like the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants made their number go up. They will also have a Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs.

Top 5 hardest NFL schedules in 2023

1- Philadelphia Eagles - .566

2- Miami Dolphins - .554

T3- New England Patriots - .549

T3- Dallas Cowboys - .549

T3- New York Giants - .549