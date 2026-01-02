Aside from Justin Herbert, Chargers will be without key player for season finale vs Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers are already locked into the playoffs, so there is not much at stake for them in Week 18. For that reason, the AFC West club has decided to rule out another key player, in addition to Justin Herbert, for the game against the Denver Broncos.

After a strong 2025 NFL season, the Chargers have achieved their primary goal: clinching a playoff berth. While they did not win the AFC West, head coach Jim Harbaugh does not appear overly concerned about playoff seeding.

Although the Chargers could still finish as the No. 5 seed in the AFC, the team plans to rest several starters in Week 18. Justin Herbert was the first to be ruled out, and now another important player will also miss the season finale against Denver.

Chargers rule out Omarion Hampton for Week 18 vs. Broncos

In the final injury report ahead of Week 18, the Chargers confirmed that running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) will not play against the Broncos. It is a sensitive loss, but Harbaugh aims to let him rest for the playoffs.

Hampton has struggled to stay healthy throughout the season. He returned in December after missing most of October and November due to injury, and now the ankle issue has returned for the season finale.

The rookie is not expected to miss the Chargers’ Wild Card playoff game. His absence appears to be precautionary, as Jim Harbaugh wants to enter the postseason with a fully healthy roster.

Selected No. 22 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hampton has had a modest rookie campaign. He has rushed for 545 yards on 124 carries with four touchdowns. The Chargers will need him to elevate his performance during the most important stretch of the season.

Who will the Chargers face in the 2026 playoffs?

The Chargers currently hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC. They could still move up to the No. 5 seed, but would need to defeat the Broncos and get help from the Colts, who would have to beat the Texans.

Omarion Hampton after the game vs the Broncos on September 21, 2025 in Inglewood.

If Los Angeles remains in the No. 6 spot, they would face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who currently sit as the No. 3 seed. However, final playoff matchups will not be determined until all Week 18 games are completed.