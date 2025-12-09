Justin Herbert makes major admission after Chargers’ MNF win over the Eagles

The Los Angeles Chargers’ recent Monday Night Football victory over the Philadelphia Eagles came after strong performances from several players. What stood out most was that they managed to pull it off despite physical setbacks, including that of Justin Herbert.

There’s been a lot of talk in recent hours about Herbert’s situation, after he had to undergo minor surgery on his non-throwing hand just days ago. However, the quarterback praised the work of his teammates, many of whom are also dealing with injuries that don’t get much attention.

“Just because I’m the quarterback I get the talk about that but those guys, they battle,” Herbert said, via the team’s website. “There’s definitely guys in that locker room that are fighting through so many different injuries and things worse than what I’m going through. It’s the least that I can do to show up and give my best.”

The QB also added: “It was just awesome to see the guys battle. It was a great environment out there. It was a lot of fun. The way the defense just kept on battling and forcing those turnovers. And then special teams came through, and to see that, all three phases come together and fight for one another. I thought that was really cool.”

Cam Hart #20 of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh led his team to its ninth win of the NFL season, keeping pace with the Denver Broncos atop the AFC West. With just a few games left in the regular season, Los Angeles is dreaming of making a statement and taking the division.

Injuries plaguing the Chargers

Beyond the high-profile narrative of Justin Herbert playing with a fractured non-throwing hand (which required surgery), the Chargers‘ roster was significantly impacted by various physical ailments heading into the Eagles game.

Running back Omarion Hampton was listed as questionable with an ankle injury but was ultimately activated from Injured Reserve and played. However, tight end Tucker Fisk was ruled out due to an ankle injury and was later placed on Injured Reserve.

Additionally, rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston was managing a shoulder injury, limiting his practice participation before the contest, though he was cleared to play. These injuries highlight the team’s ongoing struggle with depth and keeping key contributors healthy across multiple positional groups.

