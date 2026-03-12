Travis Kelce reveals why he had not made the decision to return to the Chiefs earlier

The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce confirmed his return to the franchise, preparing for another NFL season together. During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, the tight end revealed why he had not made the decision earlier amid the rumors about his retirement.

“I think I was taking Jason Kelce’s advice, I was taking the advice. It’s take a step back, because you don’t you got to let the emotions clear, and you got to have a clear head. I’ve made decisions based off of emotions, and, you know, they haven’t always played out the right way.” said Kelce.

“So I think taking a step back, letting the emotions settle down, the frustrations from the season. Of course, I want to come back. Of course, I don’t want to end my career not making the playoffs and not having one of the best years, and definitely having a down year and all that.”

Kelce’s hunger to win another Super Bowl

After all the uncertainty about whether he would return and whether it was truly worth it given his motivation, commitment, and even his performance, Kelce made it clear that none of the criticism or comments affected him and that his focus remains on winning another Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to a game in 2026.

“I think taking a step back and like letting it kind of build. And, you know, what’s my desire? What’s my body feel like? How did I feel going into this year versus coming out of this year, and where my body was at and, you know, even letting it kind of settle, it still felt like I was hungry enough to get back at it.” said Kelce.

“There’s still a little bit of that, that grit and that emotion that, you know, I (expletive) hated the way that sh** ended last year. And I want to do this. I want to, I want to make it right, you know, I get another chance in another Super Bowl.”

The hunger for more success remains very present for Kelce as he enters his 14th NFL season after not reaching the playoffs in the previous campaign and after losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles the season before that, two difficult years with the Kansas City Chiefs.