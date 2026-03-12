In recent months, a conspiracy theory has emerged about a power substation potentially affecting the health of San Francisco 49ers players. Amidst these unusual rumors, the club has welcomed back Dre Greenlaw, a talented linebacker who has suffered several injuries in recent years, including a devastating one during his first stint with the Niners.

In recent days, the Denver Broncos confirmed they were releasing Greenlaw after a short-lived tenure. The veteran linebacker joined the AFC West club for the 2025 NFL season but was limited to only eight games due to recurring hamstring and quad issues. Denver’s decision to move on opened the door for a reunion in the Bay Area.

The Niners didn’t take long to bring him home. On Thursday, San Francisco signed Dre Greenlaw to a one-year, $7.5 million deal. Nevertheless, the big question remains: will he be able to stay healthy despite the persistent concerns about the substation near Levi’s Stadium, which some theorists believe is affecting the players’ overall well-being?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dre Greenlaw has struggled with injuries throughout his career

Dre Greenlaw entered the NFL in 2019 as the 148th overall pick for the Niners. Despite being a fifth-rounder, he quickly shocked many with his elite tackling abilities and solid defensive instincts. He fast became a cornerstone of the defense alongside Fred Warner, proving to be one of the biggest steals of his draft class.

Unfortunately, 2019 remains the only year he has been able to complete a full season without major setbacks. Greenlaw has suffered at least one injury per season since his arrival in the league, with the most concerning one occurring on the biggest stage of all in early 2024.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

see also Mac Jones reportedly draws trade interest but 49ers’ price proves an obstacle

While playing in Super Bowl LVIII with the Niners, Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles after playing just 12 snaps. Though he successfully recovered and returned for the 2025 campaign, he missed half the season with the Broncos due to separate lower-body issues. Now that he is back with the Niners, the organization is betting that a familiar environment will finally help him break his cycle of injuries.