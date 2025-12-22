NFL suspends Justin Herbert teammate for multiple games with Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers could become the first seed in the AFC if some combinations happen. However, what does need to happen is that they win their next two regular season games. Still, Justin Herbert and company will have to do it without a star teammate, who was suspended by the NFL.

According to NFL Communications, “Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended without pay for two games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.”

Perryman was penalized for unnecessary roughness for a blow to the helmet to Cowboys’ Ryan Flournoy while the receiver was on the ground. Hence, Perryman won’t play another regular season snap, as he would be eligible to return to the active roster on January 5th, with the sights set on the NFL postseason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perryman is a key player on the Chargers defense

Not only is Perryman one of the captains of the team, but he is in fact really good. A former Pro Bowler, Perryman has started all 10 games he’s played this year, he has defended three passes and has racked up 47 total tackles.

Denzel Perryman #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers

Advertisement

Troy Dye will likely take Perryman’s place and he’s very decent too. He has a forced and recovered fumble, a sack and 55 total tackles. However, now Dye will play more of a coverage role. Perryman has been targeted 22 passes, while Dye has been targeted on 14 occasions, but has allowed 12 receptions.

Advertisement

see also Are the Cowboys eliminated from NFL playoffs after loss to Chargers?

The Chargers are getting hot

The Chargers have won four games straight and that includes wins over the Eagles and Chiefs thanks in large part to Justin Herbert‘s heroics. However, the last two games for the Chargers are also very tough. Next week, they face the best defense in football in the Texans and end against the Broncos.

Advertisement

Those are very tough games. The Chargers haven’t secured their playoff berth yet but the probability is 99% according to NFL Next Gen Stats. In fact, the only team that could possibly take their place is Indianapolis. But, the chances of that happening are only 11%. More likely than not, the Chargers are just playing for seeding.