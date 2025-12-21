What happens if Chargers lose today against Cowboys in 2025 NFL Week 16?

Justin Herbert has led the Los Angeles Chargers to become one of the standout teams this NFL season, battling the Broncos neck-and-neck in the AFC West and even knocking the Chiefs out of contention. But what happens if they lose on their trip to face the Dallas Cowboys? Do they still have a shot at the playoffs?

Ahead of Week 16, the Chargers remain in second place in their division, having suffered just four losses while racking up ten wins. Their most recent victory, a hard-fought win over Kansas City at Arrowhead, may prove to be the most decisive so far.

Even with a postseason berth still within reach, if the Chargers lose in Week 16 against the Cowboys, their probability of making the playoffs drops to 91%. Conversely, according to the NFL’s official site, a win would boost that number to 99%, virtually securing their Wild Card spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last time they reached this stage was just last season, when they fell to the Houston Texans 32–12 in the Wild Card round. In that game, Justin Herbert had a disastrous performance, throwing a career-high four interceptions.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertisement

Herbert’s outstanding season

This season, Justin Herbert has guided the Chargers to a 10–4 record, recording 3,191 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. While his 58.4 QBR reflects a year of adjustment under Jim Harbaugh‘s new system, he remains the focal point of the offense as they prepare for a high-stakes Week 16 matchup against the Cowboys.

Advertisement

see also Justin Herbert’s net worth: How wealthy is the Los Angeles Chargers QB?

What’s next for the Chargers?

The Los Angeles Chargers will wrap up their regular season with a high-profile road game against the Cowboys, a Saturday home clash with the Texans, and a final divisional battle against the Broncos in Denver. The Chargers are looking to maintain their momentum and secure the best possible seeding as they head into the postseason.

Advertisement

AFC West standings before Week 16

With only a handful of games left, the Denver Broncos have already secured a playoff spot after posting a 12–2 record heading into Week 16. The Chargers are nearly locked into the postseason, while both the Chiefs and Raiders, each with a losing record, have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Denver Broncos (12-2)

Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)

Kansas City Chiefs (6-8)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-12)

Advertisement