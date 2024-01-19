It’s safe to say that when Baker Mayfield signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his stock wasn’t that high. With Tom Brady gone, the team needed a quarterback with enough experience in the NFL that wouldn’t demand a huge salary, since the Bucs’ cap space wasn’t huge.

In that scenario, the 2018 first-overall pick looked like a great fit. According to Spotrac, Mayfield signed a one-year, $4 million guaranteed deal with the Buccaneers for the 2023 season.

That kind of money was the one the Bucs were able to spend, and even though Mayfield came from unsuccessful stints with the Panthers and Rams following a tough breakup with the Browns, they decided to try their luck. And it’s gone much better than expected, which is why Mayfield probably deserves a huge raise in the offseason.

Including his fantastic playoff game against the Eagles, Mayfield has so far thrown for 4,561 yards and 32 touchdowns this season, with a 64.1 completion rate for a 96.1 passer rating.

Baker Mayfield’s success with Bucs sees QB make extra millions

Mayfield’s incredible play in 2023 saw him make extra money apart from the $4m guaranteed he agreed to in March. The 28-year-old has so far amassed $2.85 million in incentives this season, and the number could be even higher if the Bucs go further in the postseason.

Mayfield’s earnings in incentives have to do with playing time, passing stats, and playoff wins. In regard to the playing time incentives, Mayfield cashed in $500,000 for playing in 66% of the team’s snaps, as well as $250,000 each for playing 75% and 85% of the snaps. That million dollars he collected were doubled for making the playoffs, increasing Mayfield’s purse to $2 million.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner also bagged $300,000 for finishing among the top 10 NFL quarterbacks in passing touchdowns (7th with 28), as well as an extra $300,000 for being top-10 in the NFL in passing yards (9th with 4,044). His last paycheck came with the Wild Card win over the Eagles, as each playoff victory secures Mayfield an extra $250,000.