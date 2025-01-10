Trending topics:
The Steelers could be gearing up for a blockbuster move. With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields falling short of expectations, rumors are swirling that a Super Bowl champion quarterback might step in to lead them back to glory.

Russell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesRussell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Pittsburgh Steelers still haven’t found the successor of Ben Roethlisberger to secure a franchise quarterback who can keep them as contenders for at least the next decade.

Names like Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky failed, and in the latest attempt in 2024, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are close to being eliminated in the playoffs.

For this reason, if the Steelers don’t win the Super Bowl or at least come close to achieving it, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan would have a completely unexpected star on their radar.

What is the future of Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers could be the future for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the quarterback position. For several years, Mike Tomlin has expressed his admiration for the former Packers player, and according to Albert Breer, the option could be on the table. It all happened during an episode of The Dan Patrick Show.

“Do you think he wants to go out like this? This is worse than the Achilles. Isn’t it? I don’t think he knows what he’s going to do. You could see like a Vikings’ year for Brett Favre with Aaron Rodgers somewhere else. I don’t think that’s impossible. One last time and put everything into it. How would he look in Pittsburgh? It’s not the worst idea in the world. Mike Tomlin has shown a remarkable ability to deal with whatever personality comes his way.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

