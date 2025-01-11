Andy Reid must make a very important decision for the future of the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite a great season with a 15-2 record, the team’s Achilles’ heel has been the left tackle position.

Throughout the year, Reid has tried various formulas to find a solution: Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris, DJ Humphries, and, in recent weeks, utilizing Joe Thuney.

Additionally, on the road to the Super Bowl, another big question is who will be the starting running back to support Patrick Mahomes. With Isiah Pacheco recovered from his injury, the situation remains uncertain for Kareem Hunt.

Who is left tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Although everything seemed to indicate that Joe Thuney would remain as the starting left tackle, Andy Reid hinted that he is still considering giving the spot to DJ Humphries, allowing Thuney to return to his strongest position: guard.

“I thought DJ did a pretty good job there. A few plays he’d probably like back, but, he is heading in the right direction for sure. I haven’t made any decisions on that. Which direction to go right this minute. So, we’ll see. We’ll get there by the time we get into the end of next week. The best part is both are good players. So, I’m not too worried about that whole situation.”

Who is starting running back for Chiefs?

Andy Reid addressed how he would manage the snap count between Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. Although Pacheco seems to have the edge to be the starter, it appears the plan will be to distribute the number of plays.

“That’s a tough position (running back). You take a beating at that position. I think the rest period benefits a lot of people, but, those running backs, it’s really a good time for recovery. I think they were smart with it. With those two (Pacheco and Hunt), I don’t know how they’ll divvy up. I would imagine it’ll just end up being the same as we’ve been doing with them. They’ll both be in there paddling.”

