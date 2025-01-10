NFL News: Bengals interested in hiring fired head coach as defensive coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals missed the postseason, but they aren’t slowing down in making necessary improvements. One of those changes involves moving on from Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator and starting the search for a new one. Among the candidates is someone who was fired as a head coach in November by another team.

According to information from Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals have shown interest in Matt Eberflus for the defensive coordinator position. While nothing is definitive, he is reportedly on the franchise’s list. Eberflus was let go as head coach of the Chicago Bears in November 2024.

The Bengals’ defense is in desperate need of help. They know they have a quarterback in Joe Burrow who does an outstanding job on offense, but the defense hasn’t been pulling its weight. Despite finishing the season on a winning streak, the Bengals ranked 25th out of 32 teams in defense, allowing 25.5 points per game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…