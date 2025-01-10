Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki reveals major struggles in final NBA years that led to his retirement

The Dallas Mavericks have won just one NBA Championship in their storied history—an elusive title claimed in 2011. At the heart of that victory was Dirk Nowitzki, widely regarded as one of the greatest power forwards in NBA history and an icon of the Texas franchise. After leading the Mavericks to the pinnacle of the sport, the German superstar continued to play for several more seasons. But Nowitzki has since revealed the personal struggles he faced in his final years that ultimately led to his retirement.

“I literally played until I was almost 41 years old,” Nowitzki said in an interview with The Stein Line. “I think I gave my whole body and my mind to the sport, and there was just nothing left to give.” The NBA legend went on to discuss the immense physical toll he endured during his later years in the league.

Reflecting on the last two seasons of his career, Dirk shared that he faced “some health issues” that limited his ability to play regularly. “My last season, I missed the first 30 games with inflammation in my ankle,” he recalled, a testament to the relentless physical demands of the sport.

As the years wore on, these physical challenges began to take a mental toll as well. “It was getting super hard to keep up, and I felt that mentally, the stuff I had to go through just to play games at the end—it was just no fun anymore,” Nowitzki admitted, underscoring the internal struggles that led to his eventual departure from the game.

Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the Houston Rockets

Nowitzki’s decision to retire

Faced with the complexities of his declining health and physical struggles, Dirk Nowitzki made the decision to retire from professional basketball in 2019. However, in contrast to what many might expect, the transition was a natural one for the legendary forward. “I was ready to walk away. I really was. I was ready to enjoy my family,” Nowitzki shared.

Looking ahead, the Dallas icon spoke about the personal goals he was eager to fulfill. “My dream was always to show the kids the world, travel, and experience new places. As people know, my wife’s from Sweden and Kenya. Obviously I’m from Germany,” he explained. “So, I wanted (the kids) to enjoy life and get to know different cultures and languages. I’ve got to say: It’s been a fun couple years.”

A time away from basketball

Immediately following his retirement, Nowitzki stepped away from basketball entirely. “I think the first two years, I barely watched. When I was traveling, I didn’t check the scores – not even Mavs games. I just needed to get away,” he said. This period of disconnection allowed him to focus on his personal life and find balance. “Honestly it’s been a fun adjustment.”

However, Nowitzki’s love for the game slowly returned. “The interest in basketball grew again,” he shared. “Now I’m obviously watching for sure all the Mavs’ games when I can. I’m watching more again. And my kids are also starting to watch more and get excited about the NBA, so that’s also natural for me to sit there with them and watch even more again.”

Nowitzki’s legacy in Dallas

The 2011 NBA Championship remains the only title in the history of the Dallas Mavericks, a triumph led by Dirk Nowitzki on the court. The German forward was named Finals MVP after an unforgettable performance against the Miami Heat, forever etching his name into the hearts of Mavericks fans, who continue to celebrate his legendary achievements.

Beyond that historic championship, Nowitzki’s career is marked by an amazing list of accolades. He was named the NBA MVP in 2007, earned 14 All-Star selections, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. In a fitting tribute to his contributions, the Mavericks retired his No. 41 jersey, now proudly displayed in the rafters of the American Airlines Center.