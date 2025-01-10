NFL News: Former teammate reveals why Daniel Jones struggled with the New York Giants

Daniel Jones has joined the Minnesota Vikings, a team firmly in the hunt for a Super Bowl title and recognized as one of the most consistent in the NFL. Initially signed to the practice squad in November 2024, Jones has now earned a promotion to the active roster. This opportunity follows the surprising termination of his contract with the New York Giants, with whom he had previously inked a four-year, $160 million extension. The move to the Vikings has sparked discussion about Jones’ struggles during his time with the Giants. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s comments prompted former Giants teammate, Wan’Dale Robinson, to shed light on the challenges Jones faced.

“I don’t think DJ (Daniel Jones) was the most confident back there to start the year, whether that had to do with his knee or just overall confidence,” stated Wan’Dale. Robinson’s remarks point to Jones’ knee injury, an ACL tear suffered in November 2023, as a possible factor in his lack of confidence. Despite the struggles, Jones’ time with the Giants was not without highlights. Over 69 NFL regular-season starts, he threw for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions, showcasing flashes of potential during his tenure in New York.

John Mara, the president of the Giants, stated that it was the player himself who asked him to terminate his contract with the team: “Daniel (Jones) came to see me this morning (November 22nd of 2024) and asked if we would release him. We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team. Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out, we hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him, we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Jones’ tenure as the Giants’ starting quarterback came to an abrupt end following a string of inconsistent performances that left the team searching for stability. His subsequent demotion to the bench highlighted the organization’s shifting priorities. With his substantial contract placing a significant strain on the team’s salary cap, both sides ultimately agreed to part ways, marking the conclusion of Jones’ chapter with the Giants.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants reacts on the field to being defeated by the Dallas Cowboys after the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones expresses excitement about his opportunity with the Vikings

With the uncertainty surrounding Sam Darnold’s contract renewal and the ongoing recovery of rookie JJ McCarthy, Daniel Jones has a promising opportunity to reignite his NFL career. According to Talkin’ Giants, Jones has expressed his excitement about joining the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’m excited to be here, excited to be a Minnesota Viking…Awesome opportunity, just looking to help out and be a part of this team. Got some great momentum going, just want to help out in any way I can. You look offensively at what they’ve been able to do. The system, coach O’Connell and his staff. Just a lot of good things happening across the board as a team and an organization. On offense especially,” stated Jones.

Daniel faces a significant challenge as he looks to prove his talent and secure a lasting role with the Vikings. However, head coach Kevin O’Connell has already expressed satisfaction with Jones’ development, suggesting he could potentially become Sam Darnold’s backup quarterback.