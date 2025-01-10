NFL News: Familiar face could return as 49ers’ defensive coordinator to help Nick Bosa and Co.

The San Francisco 49ers definitely need a boost on defense. The 2024 season was a disaster for them, ranking 29th in defense out of 32 teams. However, things could improve next season with the return of a former coach for the defensive line position, which could be key in helping Nick Bosa and his teammates.

According to a recent report by Dan Graziano, the top candidate to become the 49ers’ defensive coordinator is Robert Saleh. Graziano said, “A few people I’ve talked to expect former Jets head coach Robert Saleh to be the favorite to land back in San Francisco to fill their open defensive coordinator position.” Other NFL teams are also interested in the former head coach for next season.

Saleh was the head coach of the Jets from 2021 to 2024, and he currently holds a small role as an offensive consultant with the Packers, a position that will likely end once the current season’s playoffs conclude, with Green Bay set to face the Eagles in the Wild Card round.

The 49ers are making a strong effort to find the best coaches available for various positions. Recently, they faced a setback regarding a rule that will prevent Kyle Shanahan from naming Klay Kubiak as offensive coordinator, but that hasn’t stopped the team, which needs improvement in the trenches.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 29: San Francisco 49ers with former Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh has a conversation with Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during their game at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Saleh’s Defensive Record with the 49ers

Saleh spent four seasons with the 49ers from 2017 to 2020, with the most significant year being 2019, when the team reached the Super Bowl but lost. That year, the 49ers had the 8th-ranked defense in the league, allowing fewer than 20 points per game.

Saleh’s second-best defensive ranking came in 2020, when the 49ers ranked 17th among 32 teams, though they failed to reach the NFL playoffs. During his tenure with the franchise, he only helped the team make the postseason once and, in two seasons, managed to avoid the bottom spot in the division.