NBA News: Shai's teammate reveals the key to adapting with the Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have emerged as one of the top teams this season, though they recently fell to another elite contender, the Cleveland Cavaliers. A key factor in Oklahoma City’s strong performance has been Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed a three-year, $87 million deal over the summer after two seasons with the New York Knicks. Hartenstein has quickly become an integral part of the Thunder, both on and off the court, sharing his approach to adapting to new roles and environments.

Twenty-one games into his tenure with the Thunder, Hartenstein’s presence is already palpable. “I’m team-first regardless of where I go,” Hartenstein said. “I adapt my role in every situation. The first year I came to New York, I had to change how I play. So, I kind of adapted to that. Put my team first. Later on, I got to play my game a little more. But when I first got here, I had to adjust it. To me, it’s always the team first, putting winning in front of everything.”

“I’m just here to impact winning,” he added. “And I think we’ve been doing a good job of that so far.”

Hartenstein’s numbers back up his words: he’s averaging 12.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, proving his immediate and significant impact on the Thunder’s success.

Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the New York Knicks

Adaptability as the key to success

Hartenstein’s ability to adapt has not only elevated his individual game but has also allowed the Thunder to maximize their potential as a team. Oklahoma City has built its identity around teamwork and continuous growth, and Hartenstein fits seamlessly into this philosophy. His versatility in adjusting to various roles has enabled the Thunder to maintain a dynamic, competitive playing style, even against the league’s best teams.

In recent games, Hartenstein has been a dominant presence on the boards and a key facilitator in the paint. His selfless approach not only enhances his performance but also sets a standard for his teammates, fostering a culture of accountability and collective effort.

The Thunder’s future with Hartenstein

With an impressive record and a rising young roster, the Thunder are solidifying their position as serious contenders in the NBA. Hartenstein’s arrival has served as a catalyst for this success, and his impact is likely to grow as the season progresses.

While the recent loss to the Cavaliers highlighted areas for improvement, the presence of players like Hartenstein ensures that Oklahoma City remains a formidable force in the highly competitive Western Conference. His adaptability, leadership, and team-first mentality make him a cornerstone of the Thunder’s aspirations for sustained success.

In a league where individual talent often steals the spotlight, Isaiah Hartenstein’s story with the Thunder serves as a reminder that adaptability and a commitment to the team are equally valuable assets.