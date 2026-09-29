Ben Johnson praises Case Keenum’s performance on MNF, still can’t guarantee his starting job in Week 4

Led by Case Keenum, Ben Johnson’s Chicago Bears took down the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, improving their record to 2-1.

The recent setbacks in the Chicago Bears’ QB room unexpectedly opened the door for Case Keenum to start on Monday Night Football. The veteran did not disappoint, putting together an elite performance, but it still remains to be seen whether Ben Johnson will turn to him as the starter in Week 4.

“We’ll have a discussion as a coaching staff and we’ll see where we need to go from here,” Johnson said to the press once the game concluded. “But I said it last week and I’ll say it again: There was a reason Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback.”

Still, the head coach could not have been more pleased with Keenum’s performance at Soldier Field. With very few people having him on their radar after sitting behind Caleb Williams and Tyler Bagent on the depth chart, No. 11 came out firing against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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“It’s all about Case Keenum,” Johnson added. “What he was able to do here tonight, I thought he did an extraordinary job. When the running game’s not going, being able to lean into the passing game as a play caller . . . He played really efficient football and I couldn’t be more proud of him for that.”

Case Keenum #11 of the Chicago Bears talks with head coach Ben Johnson.

Keenum shines on MNF

In his first start in three years, Case Keenum delivered an efficient performance to lead the Chicago Bears to a 27-7 victory over the Eagles. The 38-year-old veteran completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards, throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

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Keenum also added a 1-yard rushing touchdown—making him the oldest player in franchise history to score on the ground—while taking no sacks and orchestrating an offense that controlled the clock for nearly 37 minutes.

Case Keenum #11 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a touchdown.

What’s next for the Bears?

Looking ahead, the Bears kick off a crucial three-game slate starting on October 4, when they host the New York Jets at Soldier Field. They will then hit the road for back-to-back away games, heading to Lambeau Field on October 11 for a fierce NFC North rivalry clash against the Green Bay Packers, before traveling down to Atlanta on October 18 to face the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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Key takeaways