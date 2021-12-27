The Kansas City Chiefs demolished the Pittsburgh Steelers from start to finish. Check out what Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin, and other stars said after the tough loss.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NFL this season. Either their defense steps up and Ben Roethlisberger struggles to move the chains, or it goes the other way around.

It seems like we haven't seen the Steelers play a good game or offense and defense in years, and that's not the formula you want when you're trying to clinch a playoff berth. Especially if you're visiting the reigning AFC champions.

The Kansas City Chiefs thrashed Mike Tomlin's team from start to finish, suffocating them in defense and steamrolling past them in the offense. They even led 30-0 at some point before taking their feet off the gas.

Big Ben Sounds Off After Blowout Loss To Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger spoke after the loss, claiming that it's still too early to talk about missing the playoffs, but stating that the team was frustrated about their lack of offensive efficiency throughout the game:

“It’s frustrating,” Roethlisberger said, as quoted by Trib Live. “Obviously, we want to go down the field and put points on the board. I don’t have an answer. I’m sorry. It doesn’t happen (missing the playoffs) if we don’t get one. We have to get one win coming home. … Let’s focus on this one. That’s going to be my message.”

Mike Tomlin Reacts To The Loss

When asked about what went wrong, heac coach Mike Tomlin admitted that his team is having a tough time finding their offensive rhythm and that they need to get going earlier in games:

“We’re taking too long to warm up to the environment,” Tomlin said. “It’s been an issue.”

Steelers Stars Open Up After Another Poor Effort

Even if some Steelers players were most likely doing Tik Tok dances or IG Lives after the loss, the Steelers' defensive unit was frustrated beyond words after giving up 36 points to the Chiefs:

“Expecting something different and not doing anything different, that’s shame on us,” Cameron Heyward said. “We have to play a lot better. We go into the game thinking we have a good gameplan, but if we don’t execute at a high level, you get a shellacking like you did today.”

“I think a lot will be said in these next two games,” Heyward added. “I know it wasn’t perfect today. I know it breaks my heart to let our fans down and to let our team down to go out like that. Man, I ain’t ready to throw in no damn towel.”

“I think we’ve been digging deep all year to try to figure it out,” T.J. Watt said. “It seems like we’re having the same conversation. The same questions are being asked and the same answers. Something has to give here.”

“Nobody likes losing. Nobody likes losing by 30 points,” Minkah Fitzpatrick stated. “It happens. We have to channel our energies and focus on what we need to improve on, and that’s it.”

The Steelers still have a shot to make the playoffs, especially with the Browns and Ravens both free-falling. But they need to be near perfect on their final two games of the season, both against divisional rivals.