Bills Josh Allen sends a strong message to the NFL about his aspirations

Quarterback Josh Allen didn’t hesitate for a second to clarify his aspirations in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and reveal what he’s determined to achieve with the team.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills kicked off the 2024 NFL season with two decisive victories against the Cardinals and the Dolphins. As they prepare for Week 3, the Bills’ quarterback took the opportunity to reveal his aspirations for the team and send a clear message to the rest of the league.

Recently, Allen addressed being voted the most overrated quarterback in the league, a label he brushed off with confidence. He said he even liked the idea of being considered overrated.

“I’m a logical guy, and I understand what the NFL is. There’s 32 teams. There’s 31 other fan bases and players that I hope despise me and are sick of me because that means I’m doing the right things on the field for the Buffalo Bills,” Allen said. “I think it’s a term of endearment and respect when guys don’t like me or don’t think I’m that great because I can tell you one thing: the guys in this building don’t think that way.”

Aside from this, the Buffalo Bills’ QB revealed his true ambitions for the team, issuing what seemed like a warning to the rest of the league and the other 31 teams. His main goal? Lifting the Lombardi Trophy in Western New York.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on after a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

“I could give two you-know-whats about winning the MVP. The only thing I care about is raising the Lombardi Trophy here in Western New York,” Allen said. “Obviously, we haven’t done it yet. We’ve gotten close, but we’ve got to find a way to get over that hump. The other stuff kind of comes with the territory. If we’re playing good football and winning, those things will happen. If not, they won’t.”

Josh Allen’s First Two Weeks of the 2024 NFL Season

The Bills and Allen have had a strong start to the season. In Week 1, they won 37-18 at home, with Allen throwing two touchdowns. In Week 2, Allen threw just one touchdown but led the team to a 31-10 road win.

How Many Super Bowls Have the Buffalo Bills Won?

The Buffalo Bills have played 55 seasons in the NFL but have yet to win a Super Bowl title. They won two back-to-back American Football League championships in 1964 and 1965, but they have not secured a modern Super Bowl win. Notably, the Bills lost four consecutive Super Bowls between 1990 and 1993.