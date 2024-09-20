NFL News: Titans QB Will Levis breaks silence on Brian Callahan yelling at him during loss to Jets

After a video surfaced showing Brian Callahan delivering harsh words to Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis durin the game against New York Jets, many began to wonder if there were serious issues between the two.

After the disappointing Week 2 loss for the Tennessee Titans, questions arose about potential tension between QB Will Levis and head coach Brian Callahan, following the release of a video showing the quarterback receiving a verbal reprimand from the coach the game against New York Jets.

Levis was already aware that Brian Callahan wasn’t typically someone who yelled at players, but according to the quarterback, there are situations where the coach can raise his voice, and Levis knew he had to learn from those moments.

“He told us straight off, he’s not a yeller and screamer, but he can be, and there’s certain situations that allow for that, and that definitely was one of those situations,” Levis said. “I didn’t bat an eye at it. I took the coaching.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the harsh words, Levis clarified that everything remained normal between the two, adding that Callahan continued to trust him throughout the game. The quarterback wasn’t bothered by the coach’s reaction.

Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

“I was yelling at myself in my head the same way he was yelling at me. I know it’s an emotional response that we all have after things like that. We were right back to it, and he had confidence in me on the next play, taking that shot. That was cool to feel, coming back on the field after that turnover, even though we had another one after that. I don’t have any problem with how he handled himself.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Russell Wilson"s injury update poses a threat to Justin Fields" starting QB job

Will Levis in the First Two Weeks

This is Levis’ second season with the Titans. In Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, Levis and the Titans lost to the Chicago Bears 17-24, and they repeated the result in Week 2 against the New York Jets, but this time at home. Week 3 will also be at home against the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Levis didn’t have a great 2023 season, managing just three wins out of the nine games he played. In his first two weeks of last season, he had one win and one loss.