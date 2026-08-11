Bo Nix is excited for Broncos preseason, but Sean Payton hasn’t confirmed his availability yet

The 2026 NFL season is close to beginning, and the preseason is shaping up to be a major test ahead of the start of the campaign. Bo Nix revealed his excitement about being able to step onto a field soon, but Sean Payton has yet to reveal whether his stars will be present for these three games.

“I’m excited,” the quarterback said to the press. “I think preseason’s always a great time to get back out there and get your feet wet a little bit and see defenses in a live situation before the first [regular-season] game.”

Will No. 10 be on the field against the Atlanta Falcons? Payton keeps it a mystery: “We haven’t gone through the role yet,” the head coach said, via Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette. “I’ll let you know when we go through the roles.”

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What preseason games do the Broncos have?

The Denver Broncos’ 2026 NFL preseason lineup kicks off on Friday, August 14, with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Following their opener, the Broncos return to Empower Field at Mile High for two consecutive home games to close out their tune-up slate: hosting the Green Bay Packers on Friday, August 21, and taking on the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, August 28.

Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos looks on during training camp.

Denver wants to improve on its 2025 campaign

Heading into the 2026 season, the Broncos will look to build upon a remarkable 2025 campaign where they finished 14–3 to win the AFC West. While Denver boasted an elite defense that allowed just 18.3 points per game (3rd in the NFL), the team seeks greater efficiency from an offense that averaged 23.6 points (14th in the league) and produced 5,825 total yards.

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Starting quarterback Bo Nix delivered a strong effort, throwing for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with an 87.8 passer rating (along with 356 rushing yards and 5 rushing scores), but the offense stalled at the worst possible moment.

After defeating the Buffalo Bills 33–30 in the Divisional Round, Denver’s Super Bowl pursuit came to an agonizing end with a 10–7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, making offensive consistency and finishing drives in the postseason the top priority for 2026.