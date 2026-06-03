Russell Wilson retires from NFL: The current QB situations of teams he’s played for

An era has ended. Russell Wilson has officially announced his retirement from the NFL, prompting many to look at where the franchises he once led stand today.

An era has officially come to an end. Russell Wilson, one of the most lethal dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history, has hung up his cleats. After 14 spectacular seasons, the veteran signal-caller announced his retirement to transition into a new broadcasting role as a TV analyst for CBS Sports.

Wilson’s legacy on the gridiron is undeniable: he is a 10-time Pro Bowler, the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, a two-time NFC champion, and a Super Bowl XLVIII Champion with the Seattle Seahawks. Leaving the game ranked 16th all-time with 46,966 career passing yards, his impact on the league will be felt for years to come.

As Wilson transitions to the booth, the four franchises he once led find themselves in vastly different situations today at the quarterback position.

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The current state of Russell Wilson’s former teams

Seattle Seahawks

Here is the full video from Russell Wilson, officially joining CBS Sports and saying goodbye to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/VgFmeqdIO2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 3, 2026

Entering the NFL as a modest third-round pick (75th overall) in 2012, Wilson quickly defied all expectations in the Emerald City and secured a historic Super Bowl victory in 2014. In a poetic twist of fate, the very same year Wilson announced his retirement, the Seahawks captured another Lombardi Trophy—winning Super Bowl LX under the leadership of quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold, who completed a massive career resurgence by guiding the NFC West powerhouse back to the mountaintop, is now firmly entrenched as Seattle’s franchise QB1.

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Denver Broncos

In 2022, the Broncos executed a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks to acquire the quarterback who had famously defeated them in the Super Bowl nearly a decade prior. Unfortunately, the high-stakes partnership never quite clicked, and the two sides parted ways in 2024.

Today, Denver’s quarterback room is in a much more promising position with Bo Nix under center. Nix successfully led the Broncos to the AFC Championship game last season; though the club fell to the New England Patriots after Nix was sidelined with an injury, the future remains incredibly bright in Mile High.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Following his release from Denver, Wilson signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh. While he managed to guide Mike Tomlin’s squad to a playoff berth, the offense lacked the long-term consistency management desired, leading to his exit after just one season.

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To replace him, the Steelers made waves by signing four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers enjoyed a solid 2025 campaign, orchestrating another playoff appearance for the black and gold. The franchise is fully running it back, confirming Rodgers’ return as the definitive starter for the 2026 season.

New York Giants

Wilson’s final destination in the NFL was a brief, rocky stint with the New York Giants. Though he earned the Week 1 starting nod, his uneven performances failed to satisfy head coach Brian Daboll, resulting in a swift benching.

The reins of the offense were handed to rookie Jaxson Dart, whom the Giants selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Bringing a dynamic dual-threat capability reminiscent of a young Wilson, Dart earned the full trust of the coaching staff, while Wilson concluded his final season as the team’s QB3 behind Dart and veteran Jameis Winston.

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Patrick Mahomes sends heartfelt tribute

Following his retirement video, praise poured in from players across the league. Among the most notable reactions was a classy, heartfelt exchange with Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

“Congrats on a helluva carreer man!” Patrick Mahomes wrote on his Instagram post. “Thanks, 15. Love we got to share the field together! Keep being an inspiration to the kids!” Wilson replied.