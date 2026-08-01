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Taysom Hill presents intriguing possible reunion with Sean Payton at Broncos

Sean Payton could eye a reunion with Taysom Hill, this time with the Denver Broncos.

Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints
© Wesley Hitt/Getty ImagesTaysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints

Taysom Hill is a free agent and the Denver Broncos were called the frontrunners to sign him. Now, the report could be confirmed by the Mile-High City team, reuniting the Swiss-army player with head coach Sean Payton.

Per Steve Wyche of NFL Network, the Broncoswill explore bringing in free agent Taysom Hill.” It was Sean Payton the one who used and trusted Taysom Hill as a multi-positional player.

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Also, given how the season ended for Bo Nix, with a devastating ankle injury, having Hill to take some of the RPOs and short-yardage design runs could tempt Payton to bring him to the team.

Taysom Hill can help anywhere on offense

While many label him as a tight end, the fact is Hill can also play as a quarterback, full back, and running back. He also has some great presence on special teams, blocking kicks or even returning kicks.

Position / UnitKey Performance StatisticsCareer Totals & Highlights
Quarterback (QB)195 Completions / 308 Attempts, 63.3% Comp %2,426 Passing Yards, 12 Passing TDs, 9 INTs
Running Back (RB)489 Rushing Carries, 5.2 Yards Per Carry2,551 Rushing Yards, 34 Rushing TDs
Tight End / Wide Receiver (TE/WR)99+ Receptions, 10.4 Yards Per Catch1,034 Receiving Yards, 11 Receiving TDs
Offense Special Teams20+ Kickoff / Punt Returns, 2 Blocks489 Return Yards, 2 Blocked Punts
Defense Special Teams19 Total Tackles, 1 Forced Fumble19 Special Teams Tackles, 1 Fumble Recovery
See also

Broncos RB RJ Harvey sees Christian McCaffrey as role model to improve in Year 2

Taysom Hill still brings some concerns

Hill is already 35 years old, so his athleticism might be on the decline. That could be a bit of a concern as he relies heavily on his athletic prowess to make plays and be a Swiss-army knife.

Also, Hill has suffered gruesome injuries in recent years, sidelining him for a bit. That, paired with his age, could sway the Broncos away from giving him too many looks, but if someone knows how to use Hill, it’s Sean Payton.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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