Broncos RB RJ Harvey sees Christian McCaffrey as role model to improve in Year 2

In RJ Harvey, the Denver Broncos have a promising young running back, and the second-year player recently revealed that Christian McCaffrey is one of the key role models he is studying to elevate his game in Year 2.

The Denver Broncos enter the 2026 season firmly in the contender conversation. Running back RJ Harvey looks poised to take a significant leap in his second NFL season after revealing that he is actively studying premier dual-threat running backs across the league.

Harvey has spent the offseason dissecting film of star playmakers—most notably San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey, Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs, and Kenneth Walker III, who recently joined the Chiefs—to sharpen his route running, vision, and versatility out of the backfield.

“Just watching more film, watching other guys around the league, watching their film. Watching a lot of film of Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker, Jahmyr Gibbs, guys like that. Just trying to see things that they do on film, trying to help better my game,” Harvey said, via Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan in Denver. “In Year 2 in the system, I feel way more comfortable, and it’s only going to get better from where I left off at.”

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High expectations in Denver

Following a stellar 2025 campaign in which Denver claimed the AFC West title and the top seed in the AFC with a 14-3 record, the Broncos face mounting pressure to prove their success was no fluke.

A point of emphasis for Broncos RB RJ Harvey has been studying film of other NFL running backs. As he noted during OTAs, he's studied footage of Christian McCaffrey, Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and Jahmyr Gibbs in particular. "Just watching more film, watching other guys… pic.twitter.com/tVT7X85LNN — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 20, 2026

While J.K. Dobbins remains listed at the top of the depth chart, injury troubles forced Harvey into a larger role down the stretch. The sophomore back steadily earned more touches, evolving into a reliable safety valve and dynamic weapon for quarterback Bo Nix.

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Bo Nix recovery and season opener

Offensively, Denver strengthened its passing attack by acquiring Jayden Waddle, pairing him alongside Courtland Sutton to form one of the most explosive wide receiver duos in the conference.

The primary question mark hovering over the team has been the health of Bo Nix, who suffered a fractured ankle during the Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills, forcing him to miss the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. Nix has resumed workouts and remains fully on track to start in the season opener against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.