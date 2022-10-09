Brian Robinson Jr saved his NFL career after a terrible life-threatening incident. Check out more about one of the best prospects at the running back position including his age, weight, contract and the big injuries.

Although he always worked behind names like Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs, Brian Robinson Jr was a solid player at the University of Alabama with high hopes in the NFL after being drafted by the Washington Commanders. For example, in 2021, Robinson earned the MVP Award at the Cotton Bowl after a school-record performance in a bowl game with 204 yards. That season was the key to establish himself as a NFL prospect with this total stat line: 1343 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Considering Alabama is a magnificent program to develop offensive players, especially running backs, Brian Robinson Jr worked hard to clinch a spot in the NFL. That long awaited opportunity came when the Washington Commanders took him with the 98th overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, when Brian Robinson Jr was showing flashes of his talent during the preseason with the Commanders, one incident almost changed his life forever. In this article, you will find more about this story including the running back's age, weight, contract and injury.

How old is Brian Robinson Jr?

Brian Robinson Jr is 23 years old. He was born on March 22, 1999 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. After remarkable seasons at Hillcrest High School, the call of his dreams arrived. The Crimson Tide wanted to recruit him to play at the college level. As an Alabama native, the running back won twice the National Championship (2017 and 2020) and was a First Team All-SEC player in 2021.

What is Brian Robinson Jr's weight?

One of the biggest reasons why the Washington Commanders took Brian Robinson Jr in the 2022 NFL Draft was definitely his weight. At 225 pounds, he was one of the biggest running backs available. That power formula was giving results during the NFL Preseason as he surpassed Antonio Gibson on Washington's depth chart. The debut as a starter was so close, but, an accident changed all his plans.

Brian Robinson Jr contract: What is his salary?

A few days after the 2022 NFL Draft, Brian Robinson Jr signed a four-year contract with the Washington Commanders worth $5.04 million. At the same time, the running back earned a $849,024 signing bonus.

Brian Robinson Jr injury: What happened in his accident?

After a very solid 2022 NFL preseason with the Washington Commanders, Brian Robinson Jr was ready to shine under the bright lights. Suddenly, on August 28, the national media reported that the Alabama prospect had been shot in a knee and a glute during an attempt to steal his car. Two armed men attacked Robinson after he left a restaurant in Near Northeast (Washington D.C).

The good news for Brian Robinson Jr? He saved his life and there was no structural damages in those body parts. Robinson was out of the hospital one day after the incident. Though the running back missed the first four games of the 2022 NFL regular season on the Injury Reserve list, now he is ready to help the Washington Commanders.