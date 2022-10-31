Baker Mayfield's past is hunting him in Carolina. One of his former teammates is not very happy after he left the Browns and proved it by putting a skeleton of the QB in his front yard.

It seems like not everyone was happy about Baker Mayfield leaving the Cleveland Browns. Now, one of his former teammates has sent a message to him by putting a skeleton of the QB in his front yard.

When Baker Mayfield was traded to the Panthers, there were tons of doubts about this move. He didn't have such a good run with the Browns, but still the hopes were high for what he could do at Carolina.

Of course Baker Mayfield left a big gap to fill, but also some broken hearts in his teammates. They are not so happy that the quarterback left the Browns and now one of them has sent him a message through a creepy action.

Myles Garrett uses his front yard to put a Baker Mayfield skeleton amongst other quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield started his NFL career with the Browns, but things didn't go so well. When the Panthers traded for him, everyone was shocked, but there's one teammate that didn't touch his heart for this situation.

Myles Garrett, defensive end, did talked about Mayfield leaving Cleveland in 2022. But now it seems like he has forgotten about his former teammate and showed a skeleton of him in his front yard.

The former first-overall pick is a Stranger Things fan. He used his front yard to put some trees with quarterbacks tied to them, as Vecna did in the series with his victims. Baker Mayfield is one of those as there's a skeleton with his Panthers' jersey on.

As said before, Myles Garrett loves Stranger Things. For Week 8 MNF against the Cincinnatti Bengals, he arrived to FirstEnergy Stadium dressed as Vecna, looking forward to have another 'victim' this night.