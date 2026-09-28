Bucs QB depth chart without Baker Mayfield as Todd Bowles confirms injury update

Baker Mayfield will miss several games due to an injury, so Todd Bowles' Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to rely on other names.

A 0-3 record and Baker Mayfield‘s injury do not look like the most promising outlook for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter via X, Todd Bowles confirmed that Mayfield will miss three weeks due to injury, so they will have to turn to their other options for a starter in Week 4.

Tampa Bay‘s primary backup is Jalon Daniels, who arrived this season as an undrafted free agent. On the practice squad, the quarterback listed is Easton Stick.

This is undoubtedly the worst-case scenario for the Bucs, who are desperate to turn things around as soon as possible. Unfortunately, this tough start leaves them at the bottom of the NFC South and, without their top star, the road ahead looks even more challenging.

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What happened to Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated right thumb on his throwing hand late in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers’ Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The injury happened late in the game when he went down in clear pain, holding his right hand before heading off to the locker room with the medical staff.

Baker Mayfield went down in significant pain after appearing to injure his thumb: pic.twitter.com/KAhgwjSCkq — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 27, 2026

While initial X-rays didn’t reveal any fractures, he was scheduled for an MRI to assess potential ligament damage and determine how long he’ll be sidelined. Unfortunately for Todd Bowles, he won’t be able to count on him until at least Week 7.

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Daniel’s time

In his final season with the Kansas Jayhawks, Jalon Daniels posted strong numbers, throwing for 2,531 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions on 198-of-319 passing (62.1% completion rate), while adding 4 rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Pressed into action for his NFL regular-season debut, the Bucs rookie QB struggled to find his rhythm. He went 0-for-3 with a game-ending interception on a Hail Mary attempt, while adding 9 yards on one scramble as Tampa Bay fell 23–16 to the Vikings.

Key takeaways

Baker Mayfield will miss three weeks due to a dislocated right thumb.

will miss three weeks due to a dislocated right thumb. Undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels serves as Tampa Bay’s primary backup quarterback.

The Buccaneers fell to a 0-3 record after losing 23–16 to the Vikings.