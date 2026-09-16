Baker Mayfield reflects on his struggles during Bucs’ season opener ahead of Browns clash

Baker Mayfield did not have his best performance in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 1 loss, and now he will have a chance to bounce back next weekend against the Cleveland Browns.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not get off to the best start in the 2026 NFL season, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Now, they will have to bounce back when they host the Cleveland Browns, especially Baker Mayfield, who appears to have the key to improving his Week 1 performance.

“Taking it one day at a time, making sure that you harp on little details,” Mayfield said during his press conference. “That goes back to, obviously, not coming out on the right side of the game last week, of really focusing on the small details. And so, when you do that, good things will happen on Sundays.

“So, for me, focusing on that and then when the lights come on, you get out there and play, it’s time to go — let it loose.” Fumbles were his main Achilles’ heel, as he was overwhelmed by the pressure from the Bengals’ defensive line.

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Struggling in that way may actually be the best thing at this stage of the season, with plenty of time still left to turn things around. For now, the quarterback is aware of this and knows he will have to improve quickly in order to secure the Buccaneers’ first win.

Baker Mayfield with his THIRD fumble of the day.



The Buccaneers may have paid him too soon. pic.twitter.com/Ro4sunCRWP — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) September 13, 2026

Baker must avoid the fumbles

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs opened their 2026 season on a rough note, dropping a tight 33-27 battle to the Bengals. Baker was efficiency-wise pretty sharp, completing 23 of 28 passes for 216 yards and scrambling for a rushing touchdown, but the ball security issues completely derailed the offense.

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Putting the ball on the turf 3 times with those costly fumbles wiped out any real flow Tampa Bay Buccaneers were trying to build, leaving them playing catch-up all afternoon despite his solid passing efficiency.

Mayfield and the Browns meet again

Todd Bowles’ team will face its next challenge at home against an opponent that gives Bucs an opportunity to earn their first win of the season: the Cleveland Browns. Baker Mayfield used to play in the Dawg Pound and has nothing but fond memories of his time with the franchise.

“Yeah, I mean, with any experience, there’s ups and downs, good and bad. Ultimately, you remember the good more so than the bad,” he said. “Yeah, first time having a playoff win since ’94 there. And going on the road and doing it in Pittsburgh. So, a lot of good memories there. A lot of teammates that are friends for life. But like I said earlier, it’s a very different building now.”