Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing today for France vs Belgium in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 2?

Kylian Mbappe isn't featured in France's lineup as they play Belgium in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

The France vs Belgium game in UEFA Nations League‘s Matchday 2 will have a marquee absentee in Kylian Mbappe, who isn’t playing today for ‘Les Bleus‘ after being the one who scored the winning goal in Matchday 1.

Kylian Mbappe is missing France’s match against Belgium due to a hyperextension of the posterior capsule in his left knee. Unfortunately, he suffered the injury in the very shot he scored against Turkiye.

It is not a super heavy injury. Medical tests confirmed a left knee posterior capsule hyperextension, sidelining him for roughly 10 to 12 days, so he should be back promptly, but not enough to make him able to start for France in the upcoming games.

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Who will replace Mbappe vs Belgium?

France head coach Zinedine Zidane has turned to depth options like Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise in attack, with Dembele stepping up to wear the captain’s armband.

The good thing for France is they do have a very deep pool of talent to choose from. However, Mbappe is still as elite as a striker can be. Mbappe already left the national team camp and returned to Real Madrid to undergo treatment.

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The matchup is a must-win for both teams

France and Belgium both won in Matchday 1 of the UEFA Nations League. Mbappe guided Les Bleus towards an away win, while Belgium made a top-tier away statement beating Italy 0-2.

This means whoever wins today’s game is en route to first place of Group A of the UEFA Nations League. Hence, it will be an intense matchup that will define the group moving forward.

Key takeaways

Kylian Mbappé will miss the Nations League match against Belgium due to a left knee injury .

. The forward sustained the hyperextension while scoring the winning goal against Turkiye.

against Turkiye. Mbappé has left the national camp and returned to Real Madrid for treatment.