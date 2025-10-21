Trending topics:
Cardinals HC shows no regrets after loss to Packers

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon won't apologize for his controversial late-game decision.

By Ernesto Cova

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesHead coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon defended his decision to go for a game-altering play during their Week 7 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Cardinals entered halftime up 13-6, but only added 10 points in the second half while the Packers scored 24 points.

With six minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Cardinals up by three points, they went for it on a fourth-and-short scenario. The quarterback sneak wasn’t fruitful, and the Cardinals turned the ball over on downs.

The Packers recovered the ball and took a four-point lead afterward, giving the Cardinals their fifth consecutive loss of the season.

Jonathan Gannon defends late-game call against Packers

Speaking with reporters, Gannon said he felt it was the best decision, and he went for it, regardless of how it went.

I definitely wanted to go. I would’ve went for it a little more than that,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters following the game. “That’s been a successful play for us. We have a couple of different plays in that situation, but we liked the call. We just have to execute a little bit better. It looked like to me – I have to watch the tape on that – but it looked like we might have muffed the snap. I don’t know if you guys saw that or not. It didn’t look exactly clean. It was a big mush pile, but we have to get a yard there. We have to surge and get a yard.”

The Cardinals lost another game by one possession, which has frustrated fans. The NFC West team has demonstrated that it can compete, but it still lacks something to win games. 

