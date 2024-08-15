Throughout his career, Marvin Harrison Jr. has often been compared to Larry Fitzgerald, but the Arizona Cardinals wideout prefers not to be mentioned alongside the future Hall of Famer.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is poised to be a standout wide receiver, but the rookie is tired of being compared to Larry Fitzgerald, a future Hall of Famer and Arizona Cardinals legend.

The Cardinals have had several top-tier wide receivers in their history, but none like Larry Fitzgerald. Despite lacking an elite quarterback, he consistently delivered outstanding performances for the NFC West team.

Now, Arizona has a wide receiver with similar abilities to Fitzgerald. Many analysts believe Marvin Harrison Jr. could be the next elite wideout for the Cardinals, but he’s not fond of the comparison to the legendary receiver.

Marvin Harrison Jr. gets real on being compared to Larry Fitzgerald

During the 2004 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals made a franchise-altering decision by selecting Larry Fitzgerald with the No. 3 overall pick. Widely regarded as the best receiver in his class, Fitzgerald exceeded all expectations throughout his career.

see also NFL News: Cardinals trade for a new quarterback to compete with Kyler Murray

He spent 17 seasons with the Cardinals, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and accumulating over 17,000 receiving yards. Known for his reliable hands and strong frame, Fitzgerald stood 6’3″ and weighed 218 lbs.

Now, the Cardinals have acquired a player with similar traits to Fitzgerald. In the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Arizona selected Marvin Harrison Jr., who has often been compared to the future Hall of Famer, especially in terms of size and playing style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many analysts believe Harrison Jr.’s game mirrors Fitzgerald’s. However, the rookie wideout is not fond of the comparison, as he believes no receiver can truly match what Larry Fitzgerald accomplished.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 19: Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals stands on the side of the field during their game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 19, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“You’ve got to think that I’ve been compared to a Hall of Famer my whole life,” the rookie wideout recently said on SiriusXM Radio. “Going into this situation is not much different at this point. I’m just going to embrace it. There’s never going to be another Larry. Larry was great. I’m just trying to be the next me.“

Advertisement

What were marvin Harrison Jr.’s stats in college?

Marvin Harrison Jr. began his Ohio State career in 2021 with 11 catches for 139 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a standout Rose Bowl performance.

Advertisement

see also NFL: Vikings QB Josh Dobbs explains how Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon lied to his face

In 2022, he became a star, with 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning unanimous All-American honors. In 2023, he followed up with 67 receptions, 1,206 yards, and another 14 touchdowns, cementing his status as one of college football’s top receivers.

SurveyWas Marvin Harrison Jr. the best player in the 2024 NFL Draft? Was Marvin Harrison Jr. the best player in the 2024 NFL Draft? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement