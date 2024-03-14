The Arizona Cardinals have struggled in recent years. Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the NFC West team has made a very intriguing trade and hired a new quarterback to compete with Kyler Murray.

The 2024 NFL free agency has seen a lot of movements throughout the entire league. All the teams are trying to build a competitive roster to face the upcoming campaign and fight for the glory.

Now it was the Cardinals’ turn to shake up their roster. The NFC West squad is aiming to enhance their performance for the upcoming season, and acquiring a new quarterback will undoubtedly add pressure on Kyler Murray to maintain his starting position.

Cardinals trade with the Falcons to squire Desmond Ridder

This offseason has arguably been one of the busiest in recent memory, with numerous teams making significant moves to bolster their rosters. Now, it’s the Cardinals’ turn to make their mark.

NFL Media has confirmed that the Cardinals have acquired Desmond Ridder via trade from the Atlanta Falcons. Following the signing of Kirk Cousins, the NFC South team was compelled to part ways with one of their quarterbacks, leading to Arizona’s decision to acquire Ridder.

To make the trade happen, Arizona sent Rondale Moore to Atlanta. In an effort to bolster Kirk Cousins’ arsenal, the Falcons sought to add more weapons, with the wide receiver set to join a talented offense under the quarterback’s command.

Ridder is expected to be Murray’s backup. He started last season for the Falcons, with a record of 6-7, 249 passes completed for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and the same amount of interceptions.

Is Kyler Murray still injured?

Luckily for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray is poised to kick off the 2024 NFL season from the outset. After starting in eight games of the previous campaign, he is now fully healthy and prepared to commence.