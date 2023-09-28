When the time to retire arrives for NFL players, many of them remain close to the world of football. However, there’s a member of the Arizona Cardinals who could undergo a big career change and become a NASA engineer once he hangs up his cleats.

Life after football is not easy for everyone. Several players decide to stick around the NFL, either as coaches or analysts for broadcasts, such as Tom Brady or Rob Gronkowski.

Some players completely leave behind football to pursue entirely different careers. Their college studies often play a significant role in shaping their lives after retirement, but it’s indeed rare to witness someone transitioning into a career as a space engineer.

NASA is waiting for a Cardinals player once he decides to retire

Some might assume that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has no connection to the National Football League (NFL). However, there’s a player on the Cardinals who holds a genuine fascination for the cosmos.

Josh Dobbs, who arrived to Arizona this year to be Kyler Murray’s replacement, might become an employee for NASA once he decides to retire. The quarterback worked during two offseason externships as aerospace engineer, major that he studied at the University of Tennessee.

“At this point of my journey, I think it’s great to have interest and the opportunity to play in the National Football League and then also have interest in aerospace and aviation,” Dobbs said last year while playing for the Browns. “So getting a chance to take advantage of opportunities in NASA in the offseason has been great … and at some point down the road, I’ll be excited to be in the aerospace world.“

According to several players who have been teammates with Dobbs, including Deshaun Watson, he is regarded as one of the smartest players in the entire league. Whether NASA will extend a job offer to him once he leaves the NFL remains to be seen, and only time will reveal the answer.

How old is Josh Dobbs?

Robert Joshua Dobbs is 28-years-old and has played for five different NFL teams: Steelers, Jaguars, Browns, Titans, and Cardinals.