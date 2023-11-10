During the 2023 trade deadline, the Arizona Cardinals decided to send Josh Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, the quarterback has revealed more information about his exit and explained how HC Jonathan Gannon lied to his face.

The 2023 NFL season has been rough for the Cardinals. Kyler Murray, their star quarterback, suffered a torn ACL last year and has been in the process of recovery. In his absence, Arizona turned to a new quarterback, and Josh Dobbs proved to be the right answer for the team.

Despite the Cardinals maintaining a disappointing 1-8 record, Josh Dobbs delivered commendable performances for the team. However, the front office made a surprising move by trading him, a decision that caught him off guard.

Josh Dobbs shares surprising moment of his trade to the Vikings

The Cardinals have been one of the worst teams this 2023 season. The team has undergone several changes, and it doesn’t seem like they will be able to turn things around for the second half of the campaign.

With Kyler Murray out for the initial games, Arizona had to find a suitable replacement. Earlier this year, the team acquired Josh Dobbs, but he was surprisingly traded to the Vikings a few days ago.

The Cardinals intend for Kyler Murray to resume the role of the starter for the remainder of the 2023 season. With Murray’s return, it was expected that Josh Dobbs would assume the backup role, but the trade caught him by surprise.

Talking to FOX9, Dobbs recounted the moment he became aware of the trade. Following their 31-24 loss to the Ravens, Jonathan Gannon, the team’s head coach, informed him that he would start against the Browns the following week.

However, the next day, the coach had a change of plan and informed Dobbs that rookie Clayton Tune would start over him, but that he would stay in Arizona. A few hours later, Dobbs found himself joining the Minnesota Vikings.

On Tuesday morning, Dobb’s agent told him that he had two options: the Vikings or the Browns. With Kirk Cousins out for the rest of the season, Minnesota needed an experienced quarterback to lead the offense, and Josh was the right answer.

Fortunately for him, he quickly assumed the role of the team’s starting quarterback. Dobbs steered the Vikings to victory against the Atlanta Falcons, suggesting that the trade was a beneficial move for his career.

What will the Arizona Cardinals do with Kyler Murray?

It remains uncertain what Arizona’s next move will be with Kyler Murray. The quarterback is making a comeback from a torn ACL, and the team plans for him to play the rest of the season, despite their slim playoff chances.

Rumors suggest that the Cardinals want to give Murray some playing time to showcase his skills before considering a trade. However, his hefty salary is a significant obstacle that could impede their plans to part ways with him in the near future.