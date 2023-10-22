Not so long ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed QB Kyler Murray to a contract extension worth $230.5 million with a $29 million signing bonus and almost $160 million guaranteed. At the time of signing, he was the second-highest-paid player in the National Football League.

One could argue that a team making that kind of financial commitment is determined to stick by that player for the long run. However, analysts aren’t so sure anymore when it comes to Murray and the Cardinals.

The former No. 1 pick suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through last season. His potential return to the field is closing in, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting that it could happen as early as Week 9, but stating that it’s more likely that he’ll suit up on Week 10 to face the Falcons.

The thing with this situation is that the Cardinals are currently 1-5 and unlikely to win many more games this season — if any. On top of that, they have a new GM and a new Head Coach, and neither has ties to Murray, drafted him, got him that big money, or have any sort of debt or commitment to him.

Cardinals Need To Make A Decision

That puts the Cardinals at a bit of a crossroads. On the one hand, it would be better for them to let Murray sit for the whole season, get the No. 1 or No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and then see from there.

On the other hand, his trade value takes a huge toll if he cannot play. While their chances of landing the first-overall pick — and thus, his likely replacement in USC star Caleb Williams — take a hit, they have a better shot at getting equal value by showcasing his skills and proving that he’s still good and healthy.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk broke down his contract, showing that he has $29.9 million in 2025 compensation that will become fully guaranteed in March 2024. That means that he’ll get $37 million in 2024 if he gets hurt and can’t pass a physical by March. They would also owe him an additional $29.9 million in 2025, and he also has another $26.8 million in injury guarantees for the 2026 season.

That wasn’t the most intelligent decision for the team, considering that dual-threat QBs tend to get hurt more often and the fact that Murray — who’s clearly undersized for his position — had a history of injuries.

The Team Needs A Turnaround

Besides all the reports and rumors about Kyler Murray’s work ethic, leadership, and maturity — and lack thereof — he’s obviously one of the best quarterbacks of his generation. He could still be a star and thrive somewhere else.

The Cardinals need more than just a franchise quarterback. They’re depleted of talent at almost every single position, and getting to a fresh start under new management with a new coach could be the wisest decision for them. They need to start over and hit the drawing board, and that most likely means parting ways with their quarterback.