Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 8:20 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Thursday Night Football match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their 124th overall meeting. No surprises here as Kansas City Chiefs have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 64 games so far; Los Angeles Chargers have celebrated a victory 58 times to this day, and one match ended in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on September 26, 2021, and it ended in a 30-24 win for the Chargers, away in Kansas in a 2021 NFL regular-season match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in this NFL season.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Storylines

Los Angeles Chargers have been in decent form in the NFL recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won three times and suffered two losses (LWLWW). Meanwhile, their opponents, Kansas City Chiefs have won all five of their previous matches (WWWWW).

The Chiefs currently sit in second place in the AFC table with a win percentage of 0.692. The Chargers are placed three positions below them, in fifth place in the AFC with a win percentage of 0.615 in the 2021 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 10, 1960, when the game ended in a 20-21 win for the Los Angeles Chargers.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs in the U.S.

The 2021 NFL Week 15 Thursday Night Football game between Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, to be played on Thursday at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, will be broadcast on FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Los Angeles Chargers will win this game. Right now they're favored by 3 points, while the game total is set at 43.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Chargers -3 Total o/u 43.5

* Odds via FanDuel