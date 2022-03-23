The Miami Dolphins have landed superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs in a blockbuster trade. Check out here the funniest memes and reactions.

The Miami Dolphins have just pulled off a fantastic move for the years to come. The Fins have traded a number of draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who becomes the highest-paid WR in the NFL only a week after Davante Adams moved to Las Vegas.

"The #Dolphins are signing Tyreek Hill to a three-year, $75 million extension as part of the trade from the #Chiefs, per source. So he's now under contract through the 2025 season at $23.8M per year overall. By most metrics, the NFL's new highest-paid receiver," NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Things could get pretty interesting in South Florida with a powerful core in offense. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will now have Cheetah, Jaylen Waddle, and Mike Gesicki among his targets for next season. Check out how social media reacted.

Dolphins trade for Tyrkeek Hill with Chiefs: Best memes and reactions

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins will trade five picks to get Hill: a 2022 1st round pick (No. 29), a 2nd rounder (No. 50) and a 4th round pick, as well as 4th and 6th round picks in 2023. That's quite a lot, but going all in for a player of this caliber might be worth it. Check out the best memes and reactions to the trade: