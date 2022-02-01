Cincinnati Bengals take on Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the Super Bowl LVI. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet in the 2022 Super Bowl LVI. This game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Two quarterbacks eager to win their first ring. Here is all the detailed information about this NFL Postseason game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The big game for the Bengals after a unique season like no other with a quarterback who is close to the triple crown. The Bengals showed during the playoffs that they feared no one and that luck was on their side.

The Los Angeles Rams came close to losing to the 49ers in the conference championship game, but in the end the team brought out their best weapons to win a game that was tough from the start. This is another chance for McVay after that 2018 Super Bowl loss.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams: Date

Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play for the 2022 Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The home team will use all of their offensive power to try to finish off the visitors in the first half, but the visitors know how to come out on top against the best quarterbacks just like they did against Mahomes.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams at the 2022 Super Bowl LVI

This game for the 2022 Super Bowl LVI, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, February 13, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the us are NBC.com, NBCSports, NBC App