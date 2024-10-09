Anthony Richardson recently suffered an oblique injury, and now the star quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts has provided a major update on it.

Anthony Richardson has proven to be a very reliable quarterback. Unfortunately, the Indianapolis Colts player is currently struggling with an oblique injury, and he has now shared a major update about his recovery.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Colts decided to stick with their 4th overall pick and selected Anthony Richardson. The AFC South club had the opportunity to trade up, but the front office believed that the former Florida standout was the best option for them.

Unfortunately, the talented quarterback has been dealing with injuries since his arrival in the league. Now, he is working to overcome an oblique injury, and the Colts are hoping he recovers quickly.

Anthony Richardson shares details about his recovery from the oblique injury

The Indianapolis Colts have certainly found a gem in Anthony Richardson. Even though scouts didn’t have him as the top prospect in his class, he has exceeded expectations and shown he was worthy of being a first-round pick.

During his first few games, Richardson was able to showcase his skills, exciting Colts fans about the future with him. However, a shoulder injury abruptly ended his rookie season.

Now, the former Florida standout has recovered from that injury and reclaimed the starting job. Unfortunately, during the game against the Steelers in Week 4, he suffered an oblique injury that sidelined him for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Joe Flacco covered for him admirably, the Colts are eager to have their star player back as soon as possible. Richardson has now provided a major update on his health ahead of Week 6.

Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I can run, I can throw, I can do the stuff that they want me to do in the offense,” Richardson said. “So, we’re just going to take it day by day and see how the rest of the week is.”

What is Anthony Richardson’s contract with the Colts?

Anthony Richardson signed a four-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts after being selected fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The deal is worth $34 million, fully guaranteed, and includes a $22 million signing bonus.

As part of the standard rookie contract, the Colts hold a fifth-year option, allowing them to extend Richardson’s deal through the 2027 season if they choose.

