Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Colts' Anthony Richardson makes bold warning to the rest of the NFL

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson evaluated his playstyle and sent out a big warning to the rest of the league.

Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesAnthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Federico O'donnell

The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Houston Texans in the return of the NFL regular season action. Despite the loss to a divisional rival, the sky is not falling on the Colts. Quite the contrary, actually, as the Colts’ QB Anthony Richardson has revealed his thoughts and believes the sky may actually be the limit. The rest of the league would do well to take notice of what is brewing in Indy.

Second year quarterback Richardson is not an easy evaluation. He may be a sophomore but he has just played his fifth game in the NFL. The Florida Gators prospect has had a rough start to his journey, injury-wise. Regardless the potential cannot be overlooked. Through many stages of the game against the Texans Richardson showcased great qualities and made big plays, the question falls on whether his style is sustainable.

It’s like I talked about with Tom Brady. He’s a freakin’ genius when it comes to football, and he made all of the throws, not just the exciting ones,” Anthony Richardson said, via The Athletic. “I want to continue adding that to my game to go with the physical tools and everything else. Because if I put it all together, man… The world can’t stop me.”

Advertisement

Richardson finished the Colts loss in week 1 to the Texans with 212 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Despite making one of the best plays of the weekend on a deep TD pass to Alec Pierce, Richardson was off his mark repeatedly and some missed throws could have changed the outcome. His below 50% completion rate is worrisome, and has to be addressed going forward.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) passes the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game action against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) passes the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game action against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Advertisement

Richardson is a freak athlete, his body allows him to make plays most quarterbacks wouldn’t even dare think of. However, that boldness has also become a source of trouble for the Colts.

NFL News: Chiefs rookie sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes ahead of Bengals game

see also

NFL News: Chiefs rookie sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes ahead of Bengals game

Richardson’s injury history

The best ability is availability. Indianapolis relies on their signal caller to stay healthy and do not ask him to be the hero week in and week out. The team has Jonathan Taylor to carry the load of rushing attempts and a solid offensive line. However, since his NFL debut Richardson has as many injuries as wins (2).

Advertisement

Of course, Richardson is one of the most electric players to see in todays league, he can make magic happen from any play. However, fans have not enjoyed him nearly as much due to the amount of games he has missed.

During his second professional game Anthony suffered a concussion which sidelined him for the week 3 match in the 2023 NFL season. Only two weeks later, the Colts quarterback injured his throwing shoulder and had to undergo season-ending surgery.

Advertisement

Anthony Richardson has all the tools to succeed and become a top talent in the NFL. He may make some bad plays as any rookie QB does in their first games. Richardson’s biggest skepticism is located on his health. The other issues like his bad throws or decisions can be coached through.

Jury is still out on Richardson. Some believe the injuries were just unfortunate, others point to an over-aggressive playstile. Whichever the reason, if he cannot stay on the field for the most part of a season, then Richardson’s warning to the NFL may fall in the terrain of the “What If’s?”.

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase received a shocking offer for a contract extension
NFL

Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase received a shocking offer for a contract extension

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow could miss big weapons on Chiefs - Bengals in Week 2
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow could miss big weapons on Chiefs - Bengals in Week 2

Rafael Nadal’s 2024 Laver Cup withdrawal fuels further retirement speculation
Sports

Rafael Nadal’s 2024 Laver Cup withdrawal fuels further retirement speculation

NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe receives big provocation from Wisconsin opponent
Sports

NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe receives big provocation from Wisconsin opponent

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo