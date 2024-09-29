NFL News: Colts QB Anthony Richardson gives relieving update on hip injury after being ruled out

After being knocked out of Sunday’s win over the Steelers with a hip injury, Colts' Anthony Richardson gave a positive update.

With a revamped Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts won his Week 4 NFL match against Pittsburgh Steelers 27-24, ending with the visitors’ unbeaten run, with Anthony Richardson facing a setback after being ruled out with a hip injury. In a post-match interview, the quarterback gave a relieving update about his situation.

Richardson gave the media some details about how he feels when asked about his hip: “I’m feeling a little sore, but I’m feeling good. We go the W today. Great execution by everybody on the field today. I think I’mma be good. Just a little soreness.”

Richardson injured his hip on a 16-yard run while being tackled by Steelers safety DeShon Elliott in the first quarter. Elliott also stripped Richardson and forced a fumble, but Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick came in and hit Richardson on his right hip. Indianapolis center Tanor Bortolini recovered the loose ball, but Richardson stayed down.

While lying on the ground, Richardson’s face showed clear frustration. When asked about his thoughts on that particular moment, the Colts player said: “People gonna talk about injuries. People gonna say, ‘Oh, (he’s) injury prone, blah blah blah.’ Nobody wants to get injured. … So, of course I was like, ‘Man, not again.'”

Anthony Richardson (5) of the Indianapolis Colts scrambles against T.J. Watt (90) of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 22-year-old remained in the locker room after the hit but returned to action a few minutes later. Unfortunately, he was injured again on a 1-yard run and was officially ruled out. During his brief time in the game, Richardson completed three passes for 71 yards, playing a key role in the Colts’ 17-0 lead.

Will Richardson miss any matches with Colts?

Richardson told reporters that he’ll be having an MRI to further examine the injury, but based on how he was feeling, the QB and team expect to get good news. According to a source of NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Richardson will miss little to no game action because of his hip pointer injury.

Colts might have found a great replacement in Joe Flacco

The responsible to hold the Colts advantage replacing Richardson was Joe Flacco. The 39-year old was on-point during his debut, completing 16 passes out of 26 for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

With the ageless Flacco leading the way, the Colts handed the Steelers their first loss, rebounding to a 2-2 start after opening the 2024-25 NFL season with back-to-back losses.

