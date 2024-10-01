NFL News: Colts QB Joe Flacco gets real after facing Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers

The victory last weekend for the Indianapolis Colts over the Pittsburgh Steelers marked the end of the Steelers’ undefeated streak in the NFL, led by Justin Fields. In a closely contested game that finished with a narrow margin, quarterback Joe Flacco spoke about facing off against Mike Tomlin’s squad once again.

The experienced player, who spent ten years with the Baltimore Ravens and won a Super Bowl, was a key asset in the game after stepping in for Anthony Richardson. The starting quarterback left Sunday’s matchup after taking two significant hits during a first-quarter drive, heading straight to the locker room.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Flacco shared his thoughts about facing the Steelers once again: “Man, they have been pretty similar over the years. They have an awesome front, they get after you, and they give you multiple looks on the backend. I mean they do such a good job. It was definitely nice to get out there against those familiar black and yellow uniforms.”

“Not necessarily any of the same guys on the team that I played against back in the day, maybe except for Cam Heyward still going strong and then a couple of guys on the sideline. It’s always a lot of fun to go against those guys. It was awesome to be at home obviously, but the one thing that would have made it cooler was being back in Pittsburgh in front of all those fans. That would have been pretty wild.“, Flacco finally concluded.

Joe Flacco (15) of the Indianapolis Colts passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Anthony Richardson’s injury

The Indianapolis Colts improved their record to 2-2 after a challenging win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, it wasn’t all good news for Shane Steichen’s squad, as starting quarterback Anthony Richardson had to be replaced due to injury, leading to veteran Joe Flacco stepping in.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero via his X account, Richardson will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis: “Colts QB Anthony Richardson is considered day to day with oblique and abdominal strains, and he has a shot to play this week against the #Jaguars, sources said after today’s tests.”

Not only did Richardson suffer an injury on Sunday, but according to reporter Ian Rapoport, another key player also faced health issues during the game: “So the #Colts offense appears to have dodged two injury bullets Sunday: RB Jonathan Taylor’s high ankle sprain is mild, per @RapSheet, and no major injury for Richardson either. Both will be evaluated throughout the week.”

Anthony Richardson (5) of the Indianapolis Colts looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What’s next for the Indianapolis Colts?