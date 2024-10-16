Trending topics:
Colts News: Jonathan Taylor provides major update on his ankle injury

Jonathan Taylor has struggled with an ankle injury this 2024 NFL season, and now he has provided a huge update on the matter by setting a return date with the Indianapolis Colts.

Jonathan Taylor, running back of the Indianapolis Colts
© Justin Casterline/Getty ImagesJonathan Taylor, running back of the Indianapolis Colts

By Fernando Franco Puga

Jonathan Taylor has been a remarkable asset for the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, the running back has not been able to play every game this 2024 NFL season, and he has now provided a major update on his injury status.

For many analysts, Jonathan Taylor was one of the biggest steals in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Colts selected him in the second round with the 41st overall pick, and he has since surpassed all expectations.

Taylor quickly became the starting running back in the Colts’ offense. However, injuries have limited his playing time, with the 2024 season being no exception, as he has been sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Jonathan Taylor sets return date with the Colts after his ankle injury

The Colts have performed decently this season, but their offense could have been stronger. While Anthony Richardson has shown promise, he has missed a vital part of the offensive lineup as Jonathan Taylor has been sidelined for two games.

The former Wisconsin standout sustained an ankle injury that kept him out of action in Weeks 5 and 6. Throughout his career, Taylor has struggled with staying healthy, raising concerns among fans about his long-term durability.

Taylor remains a key figure for the Colts. In his first two seasons, the 25-year-old rushed for 1,980 yards and an impressive 29 touchdowns. However, injuries have prevented him from replicating those numbers in recent seasons.

Between injuries and contract disputes, Jonathan Taylor has not played a full season since 2021. Now recovering from an ankle injury, the running back is ready to return to the Colts’ lineup.

Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2022

Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts – NFL 2022

“I’m definitely feeling better this week,” Taylor said to NFL Media. “Ankles are nothing new to me. I’ve been dealing with them for quite a bit. I’m doing everything in my power to be back out there again this week.

“You know, the high ankles are always tricky, especially when you’re playing a high-contact sport like this. But I’m sure I’m up for the challenge. Me and the training staff in Indianapolis, we’re going to do everything that we can to be back out there this week and in the coming weeks going forward.”+

Who are the Indianapolis Colts playing in Week 7?

Unfortunately for Taylor, there is not much time left for recovery. The Colts do not have a bye week until Week 14 after facing the New England Patriots, which is why the running back wants to be ready as soon as possible.

In Week 7, the Indianapolis Colts will face the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. While Jonathan Taylor could be activated, he is expected to see limited playtime as the team wants to avoid any risk of re-injury after losing him for two consecutive weeks.

