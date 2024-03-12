Despite not being a free agent or signin a new contract or being traded, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott managed to steal all the headlines during the first day of NFL free agency.

This time, however, it didn’t have absolutely anything to do with his actions on the field or his impending contract extension. Instead, he made the rounds for filing a lawsuit against a woman who has accused him of sexual assault.

Now, a report by Mike Florio of NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk reveals that Prescott acknowledged being involved in consensual actions with the accuser, adding that the events happened seven years ago.

Dak Prescott Admits To ‘Consensual Actions’ With Accuser

“At the time of the alleged assault, Mr. Prescott was single, and in fact, the timeline of events and [the accuser’s] actions in the seven years since the alleged assault are consistent with being involved with only consensual actions with Mr. Prescott,” the complaint states. “The fact that Mr. Prescott did not hear a single negative thing about this supposed interaction from nearly a decade ago is truly telling of Defendants’ motives.”

On top of all this, the report also states that the lawsuit also states that it’s already too late for the accuser to sue the Cowboys star, as ‘all civil causes of action have expired.’

“After receiving the aforementioned correspondence, counsel for Mr. Prescott reached out to confer with Defendant Shores’s counsel to confer on the matter, as surely she would not so blatantly attempt to extort a highly successful NFL quarterback at the height of his career,” the lawsuit reads. “But [the lawyers representing the accuser] confirmed their motives when they confirmed on a phone call that (1) all civil causes of action have expired, and (2) the sole reason for their demand of one hundred million dollars from Mr. Prescott was to forego criminal charges and for not making the alleged ‘assault’ public.”

This isn’t the first time something like this happens and it definitely won’t be the last. Hopefully, the Cowboys QB will be able to clear this situation soon enough and focus on the upcoming campaign.