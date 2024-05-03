Josh Allen is in search of a new wide receiver following Stefon Diggs' departure, but the Buffalo Bills have now added one that some fans believe carries a big curse.

A new wide receiver will be joining Josh Allen this year. Unfortunately for the quarterback, the Buffalo Bills have added a ‘cursed’ player, casting doubt on their mission to find success.

The Bills have failed to succeed with Josh Allen. Despite the quarterback’s remarkable talent, he has struggled to find the perfect teammates to fight for the championship, and the club has had enough of it.

For this reason, the team’s front office has decided to add a new weapon to Allen’s offense. However, this player has not had a notable career, failing with all the teams he has been with.

Bills sign a new wide receiver for Josh Allen

Stefon Diggs’ departure left a huge gap to fill for the Buffalo Bills. While the team continues to search for a top wide receiver to replace the 4-time Pro Bowler, they have now added a new wideout to their offense in the meantime.

The Buffalo Bills have signed Chase Claypool to a one-year contract. The veteran wide receiver will play for his fourth NFL team after being part of the Steelers, Bears, and Dolphins.

Unfortunately, Claypool has struggled to find success with all the teams he has played for. Notably, the clubs experienced poor performances while the wideout was on their roster, leading fans to believe that he is cursed.

Before being traded from the Steelers, Pittsburgh had a record of 2-6 with Claypool, which improved to 11-4 afterward. With the Bears, the team suffered 13 defeats and no wins while he was on the roster, but secured two victories right after trading him. Similarly, the Dolphins had a 5-1 record before activating him, but experienced an immediate defeat upon his activation.

Chase Claypool, new wide receiver of the Buffalo Bills

Claypool won’t be Diggs’ replacement, that’s for certain. Despite his first two years with the Steelers being decent, each tallying over 800 yards, his subsequent years have been quite disappointing. Across his tenure with three teams, he only managed 528 receiving yards.

Who are the wide receivers of the Buffalo Bills?

Following Stefon Diggs’ departure, the Bills do not have a top-wide receiver today. It is rumored that they could hire a free agent, but there are not too many options left for them.

As of today, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Curtis Samuel appear as the main receivers. However, the team expects Chase Claypool to have a fresh start with them and shine in the AFC East.