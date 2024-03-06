The Dallas Cowboys were one of the biggest disappointments in the 2023 season after their run to the Super Bowl ended with a shocking 48-32 loss against the Green Bay Packers. Even in a year with Dak Prescott as an MVP candidate, they couldn’t deliver.

Now, Jerry Jones is under huge pressure. CeeDee Lamb is entering the final year of his contract, Micah Parsons is also expecting a big extension and Prescott will try to become the highest-paid quarterback in history.

That’s why, if the Dallas Cowboys want to remain as a contender in the NFL, the salary cap is a key factor to consider. That’s why, in a shocking turn of events, Jones ‘hinted’ Dak Prescott might not get a new deal.

Dak Prescott might not get contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

Although many reports pointed out in the last few weeks that Dak Prescott would indeed get a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys (around $60 million per year), Jerry Jones might not be totally convinced about that.

“We don’t need to, but we can if everybody wants to solve it (contract extension). You can get in and get on the same page and see if you can come to an agreement. If you can’t, what we have in place works. And so obviously, if you do it one way, you’ll be working through some of the other areas on the team in a different way, but you can’t really plan on that until you see when you’re there.”

Jones double down when he was asked directly by reporters about the possibility of going into next season without an extension for his star player. “Absolutely. You just have to adjust where you’re going and how you’re going all-in.”

How long is Dak Prescott’s contract with Dallas Cowboys?

In 2021, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys. That’s why, in 2024, the final season of that deal will represent a massive $59.4 million hit for the salary cap. Of course, if there’s no extension and Dak doesn’t win a Super Bowl, Dallas could go for a new quarterback in 2025 or Prescott might test free agency leaving Jerry Jones with nothing at the position.

“No, I don’t fear that. Every player you got has some time when his contract is up. You would walk around with the shakes if you feared it. You can’t because they all come up. They all can get hurt. They all can lose some talent, so all of that is not fear.”

On the other side, a contract restructuring would be essential for Jerry Jones in order to ‘spread out’ the money for Prescott over more years and thus cover other needs, such as extensions for Lamb and Parsons.