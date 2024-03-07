The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most — if not the most — popular teams in the National Football League. They’re the most valuable sports franchise on Earth, and one of the most lucrative brands in business.

Nonetheless, that hasn’t translated into Vince Lombardi trophies. It’s been almost three decades since they last made it to the Super Bowl, and that’s despite having some very competitive games.

Notably, that’s not much of a surprise to former Cowboys star TE Dalton Schultz. Looking back to his days with the team, the Houston Texans standout cannot believe some of the things that went down in the facility.

Dalton Schultz Takes A Big Shot At The Cowboys

“The focus [for the Texans] is just football,” Schultz said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Going back and telling some people about being around the Cowboys’ practice facility and game day, describing some of the interactions and stuff that you see on a day-to-day basis, it surprises a lot of people. They’re like ‘Holy crap, that actually happens at a practice facility?’ You think it’s normal, and then you come to a place like this.

Schultz Called The Cowboys ‘A Zoo’

The former Cowboys star was more specific in his rant. He claimed that team owner Jerry Jones has turned the team into a zoo, stating that it’s the way he likes to run the team:

“There’s people literally going on tours while you’re lifting in the weight room. They’ve got a one-way mirror for people to look in. It’s literally a zoo,” Schultz said. “There’s people tapping on the glass, trying to get people’s attention while they’re doing power cleans or whatever. It’s different. That’s the brand that they’ve built, that’s what Jerry Jones likes, that’s the way they run things, and there’s nothing wrong with that, it’s just you don’t realize how many eyeballs and how much that can maybe distract from stuff in the locker room being in the facility, until you go somewhere else and you’re like, ‘Holy crap, there’s none of that.’”

You don’t know how odd things are when you are until you get someplace else, and that seems to be the case with Schultz, who’s come to realize that those things weren’t normal.

Jones calls all the shots in Dallas, and he’s never held accountable because he’s his own boss. That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see this team struggle to win for so long.